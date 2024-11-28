Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON109B, Or 6.19% Of GDP, YoY In January-October 2024

Romania Posts Budget Deficit Of RON109B, Or 6.19% Of GDP, YoY In January-October 2024. Romania’s general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON109.42 billion in January-October 2024, or 6.19% of gross domestic product (GDP), which is 75% higher than the RON62.81 billion deficit (3.91% of GDP) reported in the same period of 2023, in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]