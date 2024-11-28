Romanian Consumer Protection Agency issues fines worth RON 500,000 to 40 electricity providers

Romanian Consumer Protection Agency issues fines worth RON 500,000 to 40 electricity providers. Romania’s Consumer Protection Agency, or ANPC, recently fined approximately 40 electricity providers nationwide with RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000) citing irregularities, including bills not issued according to contracts and unclear information about the final price provided to consumers. The (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]