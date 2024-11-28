Softbinator Switches To RON1.4M Profit In Jan-Sept 2024 vs RON2.3M Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Softbinator Switches To RON1.4M Profit In Jan-Sept 2024 vs RON2.3M Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Softbinator Technologies (stock symbol: CODE), a Romanian provider of full software development services (product management, product design, software development, AI/ML development and product marketing), ended the first nine months of 2024 with profit of RON1.4 million, compared to loss of (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]