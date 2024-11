IPROEB Bistrita Posts 63.6% Higher Net Profit In 9M 2024

IPROEB Bistrita Posts 63.6% Higher Net Profit In 9M 2024. IPROEB Bistrita (IPRU.RO), Romania's leading manufacturer of cables and conductors, posted a net profit of RON18 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 63.63% compared with the year-ago period, while revenue stood at RON149.4 million, 3.8% higher. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]