Constructii Hidrotehnice Iasi Signs Contract Worth RON23M, Double Its Market Capitalization

Constructii Hidrotehnice Iasi Signs Contract Worth RON23M, Double Its Market Capitalization. Constructii Hidrotehnice Iasi (stock symbol: CHIA), specialized in hydrotechnics, has announced in a stock market report on Thursday, Nov 28, the signing of a contract worth RON23.13 million, which is double the company's market capitalization. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]