Prospectiuni Sees Revenue Down, Switch To Loss In 9M 2024. Geological surveying company Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO) posted RON120.4 milion revenue in the first nine months of 2024, 36% lower than in the year-ago period and RON6.5 million losses compared with a RON25 million net profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]