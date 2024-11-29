TikTok rejects Romania's allegation of preferential treatment given to far-right presidential candidate

TikTok rejects Romania's allegation of preferential treatment given to far-right presidential candidate. The short-form video-sharing company TikTok, in an official statement sent on November 28 to Agerpres, assured that no evidence of a "covert influence operation" has been found on the platform in recent weeks related to the presidential elections in Romania, nor proof of foreign influence. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]