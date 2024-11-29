Romania holds parliamentary elections amid unprecedented political turmoil
Nov 29, 2024
Romania holds parliamentary elections amid unprecedented political turmoil.
Romanians will vote on December 1 in the parliamentary elections, held amid unprecedented political turmoil caused by the overlapping with the presidential elections where the Constitutional Court called the recount of votes, and the Defense Council accused “cyberattack” and preferential (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]