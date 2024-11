Turkish Group Koç Opens Procurement Platform in Romania

Turkish group Koç, Türkiye's largest private holding, present in Romania via Arctic, Beko, Grundig, Ford and Otokar brands, is bringing the KoçZer platform in Romania, via which it wants to ease trade between Türkiye and Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]