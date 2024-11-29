Romanian business associations urge parties, voters to keep pro-Western trajectory
Nov 29, 2024
Romanian business associations urge parties, voters to keep pro-Western trajectory.
Several private sector associations in Romania have issued an unprecedented statement urging political parties to keep the country firmly on its pro-European and trans-Atlantic trajectory, established after the fall of communism in 1989. The associations noted the critical importance of the (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]