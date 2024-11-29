InterCapital AM Aims to Launch New ETF at BVB with Exposure to EUR-denominated Govt Bonds



InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent investment manager in Croatia, with EUR550 million assets under management, intends to launch a new ETF at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, offering investors easy and liquid access to EUR-denominated government bonds.