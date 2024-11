Agroland Business System Reports RON264M Revenue, Nearly RON6M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2024 Period

Agroland Business System Reports RON264M Revenue, Nearly RON6M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2024 Period. Entrepreneurial group Agroland Business System (stock symbol: AG), which owns the largest farm supply store chain in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with consolidated operating income of RON264.4 million, up 6% year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]