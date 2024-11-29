Electricity Distribution Companies Part Of PPC Group In Romania Merge Under The Name Re?ele Electrice Romania

Electricity Distribution Companies Part Of PPC Group In Romania Merge Under The Name Re?ele Electrice Romania. The electricity distribution companies Re?ele Electrice Muntenia, Re?ele Electrice Dobrogea and Re?ele Electrice Banat, part of the PPC Group in Romania, are merging under the name Re?ele Electrice Romania, starting with November 30, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]