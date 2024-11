End Of An Era: Franklin Templeton Leaves Fondul Proprietatea

End Of An Era: Franklin Templeton Leaves Fondul Proprietatea. US’ Franklin Templeton, which has been managing Fondul Proprietatea in recent years, has announced it decided to it would not seek a new term as the Fund’s manager, which is a major surprise given how long it has been doing the job. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]