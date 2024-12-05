Romanian prosecutors indict Colombian citizen allegedly planning sabotage instigated by Russian man

Romanian prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Wednesday, December 4, the indictment of a Colombian citizen who allegedly prepared acts of sabotage on Romanian territory at the instigation of a resident in the Russian Federation.