‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca

‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca. After captivating over 100,000 visitors in Bucharest, the large-scale 'Universe of Salvador Dalí' exhibition will open in Cluj-Napoca this month. Previously showcased in cities like Paris, Shanghai, and Florence, this remarkable collection of over 170 pieces - ranging from lithographs and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]