Romanian prosecutors open probe into alleged manipulation, money laundering in C?lin Georgescu's presidential campaign
Dec 5, 2024

Romania's Prosecutor General's Office has initiated an investigation ex officio into the financing of independent candidate C?lin Georgescu's presidential campaign, citing potential voter manipulation and money laundering violations, Biziday.ro reported. The investigation follows the recent (…)

