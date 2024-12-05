BrickLofts: The innovative, new place designed for modern living and working in the heart of Bucharest



BrickLofts: The innovative, new place designed for modern living and working in the heart of Bucharest.

As the urban lifestyle shifts to a more community-centred approach, the spaces we live and work in actually start to blend. Networking is an essential part of our personal and professional lives, and design is not just a way of decorating a home or an office, but a statement that enhances (…)