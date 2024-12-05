Survey: New job and salary raise are the main objectives of Romanian employees in 2025



Romanian employees say their main priorities for 2025 include job stability (32.2%), salary and extra benefits (27.9%), maintaining work-life balance (21.9%), as well as, to a lesser extent, skill development (6.9%) and advancement opportunities (5.6%), according to a new survey by recruitment (…)