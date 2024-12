Dennis Rijksen To Take Over As CEO Of ING Hubs Romania Starting Jan 1, 2025

Dennis Rijksen To Take Over As CEO Of ING Hubs Romania Starting Jan 1, 2025. ING Hubs Romania, a global technology hub that provides more than 150 software development, data management, non-financial risk and audit services, announces the appointment of Dennis Rijksen as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]