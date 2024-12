Amethyst Romania Set To Invest EUR10M In Two New Radiotherapy Centers In 2025

Amethyst Romania Set To Invest EUR10M In Two New Radiotherapy Centers In 2025. Amethyst Romania, the network of centers specializing in radiotherapy, will be opening two new centers in 2025, in Piatra Neamt and Satu Mare, respectively, in the wake of an investment of EUR10 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]