Praktiker Real Estate Romania Buys Muntenia Business Center In Bucharest For EUR8M. Praktiker Real Estate, the property company owned by Turkish businessman Omer Susli, has completed the acquisition of the Muntenia Business Center office building, in central Bucharest, and the transaction is put at roughly EUR8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]