"The Banker”, Part Of "Financial Times" Group, Designates BRD As "Bank Of The Year In Romania" For 2nd Straight Year.

BRD Groupe Societe Generale was designated "Bank of the Year in Romania" for the second consecutive year, during the ceremony organized on December 4, in London, by the British publication "The Banker", part of the "Financial Times" group.