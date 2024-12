Meat Processor Vanbet Ends 2023 With EUR90M Turnover, Up 11.9% YoY

Meat Processor Vanbet Ends 2023 With EUR90M Turnover, Up 11.9% YoY. Meat processor Vanbet based in Vaslui (eastern Romania) ended 2023 with a turnover of RON445 million (nearly EUR90 million), up 11.9% from the RON397.7 million (EUR80.6 million) level reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]