Hella Romania Set To Close Its Office In Oradea Amid Low Demand On Automotive Market

Hella Romania Set To Close Its Office In Oradea Amid Low Demand On Automotive Market. Car parts manufacturer Hella Romania, the local division of Germany's Hella, will be closing its center in Oradea (northwest Romania), as per data on the automotive market, which the company has yet to confirm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]