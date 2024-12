Dedeman To Open EUR15M Store In Pascani, Iasi County

Dedeman To Open EUR15M Store In Pascani, Iasi County. Romanian do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman, held by brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, will be opening a new store on Dec 6, in the northeastern town of Pascani, Iasi County, following an investment of nearly EUR15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]