Salt Bank Wins Award for Best Use of Tech in Retail Banking at London Banking Tech Awards 2024



Salt Bank Wins Award for Best Use of Tech in Retail Banking at London Banking Tech Awards 2024.

Salt Bank, the first Romanian neobank, has won the award for Best Use of Tech in Retail Banking at London Banking Tech Awards 2024, with the banking boasting a completely digital banking solution developed together with GFT and Engine by Starling partners.