2024 Christmas tree charity auction raises EUR 1 mln for vulnerable Romanian children’s access to education. The 2024 edition of the annual Festivalul Brazilor de Cr?ciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity auction raised EUR 1 million to restore equal rights to education for children at severe risk of poverty and social exclusion. The 23 unique trees auctioned on the gala evening will thus ensure social (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]