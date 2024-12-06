Praktiker Real Estate Romania buys Bucharest office building in EUR 8 mln deal

Praktiker Real Estate Romania buys Bucharest office building in EUR 8 mln deal. Praktiker Real Estate Romania completed the acquisition of Muntenia Business Center, the office building on Splaiul Unirii in Bucharest, with a total area of ??9,750 sqm. The transaction value amounted to approximately EUR 8 million. The property was purchased from Voluthema Property Developer, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]