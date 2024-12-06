French president Emmanuel Macron signals support to reformist candidate for Romanian presidency

French president Emmanuel Macron signals support to reformist candidate for Romanian presidency. French president Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the USR candidate Elena Lasconi in the second round of Romania's presidential elections during a video call on Friday, December 6. The move comes amid widespread European and US support, aside from the internal one, for Lasconi against (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]