December 6, 2024

French president Emmanuel Macron signals support to reformist candidate for Romanian presidency
Dec 6, 2024

French president Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the USR candidate Elena Lasconi in the second round of Romania's presidential elections during a video call on Friday, December 6. The move comes amid widespread European and US support, aside from the internal one, for Lasconi against (…)

Romania Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With EBRD For Investments In Renewable Energy The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to support the design and implementation of future renewable energy auctions in Romania, as per a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the country’s Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and EBRD Head of Romania Victoria Zinchuk, (…)

Romania To Launch This Year's Last Edition Of TEZAUR Treasury Bills Program, On Dec 9 Romania’s finance ministry has announced on Friday (Dec 6, 2024) that it will launch this year's last edition of the TEZAUR Treasury bills (T-bills) program for the general population, on Monday (Dec 9).

Romania is a safe, solid country, president says after top court annuls presidential elections Romania is a safe, solid country, president Klaus Iohannis said in a statement hours after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided to annul the results of the first round of the presidential elections amid recently declassified reports suggesting Russian involvement aimed at (…)

Competition Council Clears Acquisition Of Some Activities And Assets Of US PPG Industries By Poland's Qemetica Romania's Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Poland's Qemetica intends to take over, including through the investment vehicle Qemetica US Silica LLC, USA, the activities and assets related to the production and sale of precipitated silica belonging to US PPG (…)

Romanian Constitutional Court Annuls First Round Of Presidential Vote Romania's Constitutional Court has annulled the result of the first round of the country's presidential election, on Friday (Dec 6).

Official data: Romania's GDP drops 0.1% in Q3 compared to previous three months Romania's Gross Domestic Product in Q3 was 0.1% lower in real terms compared to the previous three months, according to provisional data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday, December 6. Previous estimates from November showed that GDP in Q3 remained unchanged in (…)

Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Edges 0.8% Higher YoY In January-September 2024 Romania's economy inched 0.8% both in unadjusted data and seasonally adjusted data, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, provisional data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec 6).

 


