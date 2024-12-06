Romania is first EU country to use blockchain technology in its electoral system
Dec 6, 2024
Romania’s electoral authority AEP used blockchain technology for counting and validating votes in the first round of the presidential elections on November 24, making Romania the first country in the EU to use such technology in the electoral system, Profit.ro reported. AEP, in collaboration (…)
