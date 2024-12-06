Romanian Constitutional Court annuls presidential election, orders complete restart
Dec 6, 2024
Romanian Constitutional Court annuls presidential election, orders complete restart.
Romania’s Constitutional Court (CCR) unanimously annulled the entire presidential election process, citing its constitutional mandate to ensure the legality and fairness of electoral procedures. The court has ordered the process to be restarted from scratch. The decision came amid recently (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]