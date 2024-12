Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Edges 0.8% Higher YoY In January-September 2024

Statistics Board: Romania's Economy Edges 0.8% Higher YoY In January-September 2024. Romania's economy inched 0.8% both in unadjusted data and seasonally adjusted data, in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, provisional data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec 6). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]