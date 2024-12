Romania To Launch This Year's Last Edition Of TEZAUR Treasury Bills Program, On Dec 9

Romania To Launch This Year's Last Edition Of TEZAUR Treasury Bills Program, On Dec 9. Romania’s finance ministry has announced on Friday (Dec 6, 2024) that it will launch this year's last edition of the TEZAUR Treasury bills (T-bills) program for the general population, on Monday (Dec 9). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]