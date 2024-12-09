Romanian reformist presidential candidate Elena Lasconi criticises repeat of elections

Romanian reformist presidential candidate Elena Lasconi criticises repeat of elections . President of the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) party Elena Lasconi – who made it to the second round of the presidential elections beside pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu, has harshly and repeatedly criticised the Constitutional Court's decision to repeat the elections. "The Romanian (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]