Romania halts presidential elections, pro-Russian candidate Georgescu's campaign continues

Romania halts presidential elections, pro-Russian candidate Georgescu's campaign continues. Presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, speaking for tabloid TV stations Realitatea and Romania TV, which are echoing his rhetoric despite repeated fines they have to pay, has continued to promote his conspiracy theories along with the broad scenario of Soros-backed "globalists" fighting against (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]