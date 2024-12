ArcelorMittal curtails operations at Romanian steel plant

ArcelorMittal curtails operations at Romanian steel plant. The ArcelorMittal Steel Plant in Hunedoara (BVB: SIDG) announced it decided to reduce its activity from December 9 until the end of 2024 as a consequence of the lack of orders during this period. The company will pay 75% of the wages to its 600 employees, Ziarul Financiar reported. The (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]