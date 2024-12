Romania’s retail sales up 11.1% y/y in October

Romania’s retail sales up 11.1% y/y in October. Romania’s retail sales increased in volume terms (comparable prices) by 11.1% y/y in October, marking among the highest growth rates since 2021, according to the statistics office INS. The seasonally adjusted, non-food sales continued their rally, which resumed in May after the unusual (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]