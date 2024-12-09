 
Citizenship Through Heritage: Unlocking Romanian Roots and European Opportunities
Dec 9, 2024

With over 7 million people of Romanian descent living worldwide, reconnecting with Romanian heritage offers more than just a sentimental journey—it’s a gateway to unparalleled opportunities, including access to the European Union (EU). Romanian citizenship by descent provides descendants with (…)

Electrica Group Faces Cyberattack The Electrica Group has been the victim of a cyberattack on Monday (Dec. 9), the company has announced in a stock market report.

Romania's railway operator CFR 11th in punctuality ranking in Europe Romania’s railway operator CFR is the 11th most punctual in a ranking of similar companies across Europe put together by NGO Transport & Environment and quoted by local Agerpres. The Italian operator Trenitalia is the best railway company in Europe, with a score of 7.7 out of 10, while (…)

Finance Ministry Raises Nearly RON2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Dec 9 Romania's Finance Ministry raised roughly RON2 billion from banks on Monday (Dec 9.), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.87% and 6.68%, respectively.

Romanian Emanuel Parvu's latest feature wins European University Film Award 2024 Trei kilometri pân? la cap?tul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the latest feature directed by Emanuel Pârvu, won the European University Film Award (EUFA) 2024. The winner was announced before the European Film Awards Ceremony last week. The jury composed of students from 23 (…)

Southern Romania: Pite?ti Zoo employee killed by tiger A 52-year-old man, an employee at the Pite?ti Zoo, in southern Romania, was attacked and killed by a tiger after failing to follow safety rules. According to preliminary information made public by Pite?ti City Hall, the man arrived at work without reporting any health issues. However, during (…)

Bucharest Stock Exchange Launches Revised Corporate Governance Code For Romanian Market With EBRD Support The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has published on Monday (Dec. 9) the revised corporate governance code for the Romanian market, which was achieved in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Romania reiterates support for territorial integrity of Syria after fall of Assad regime The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reiterated Romania's support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria after the rebels caused the fall of the Russia-backed Bashar al-Assad, ending years of civil war and five decades of rule. Romania also noted the necessity of (…)

 


