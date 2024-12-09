Romania National House of Public Pensions Inks RON109.9M Contract for New Integrated Information System with JV Btwn AROBS Systems and WING LEADING EDGE

Romania National House of Public Pensions Inks RON109.9M Contract for New Integrated Information System with JV Btwn AROBS Systems and WING LEADING EDGE. Romania’s National House of Public Pensions has signed a RON109.9 million contract, VAT not included, for a new integrated information system, supplied by the joint venture between AROBS Systems SRL and WING LEADING EDGE. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]