Romanian party REPER calls on president to declassify information on parliamentary elections after BEC certifies results

Romanian party REPER calls on president to declassify information on parliamentary elections after BEC certifies results. The small center party REPER called on Romanian president Klaus Iohannis to declassify information related to the parliamentary elections, similar to the disclosures concerning the presidential elections, given public information about the interference of multiple state actors in Romania's (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]