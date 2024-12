Statistics Board: 88.6% Of Romanian Households Have Internet Access At Home In 2024

Statistics Board: 88.6% Of Romanian Households Have Internet Access At Home In 2024. The share of households in Romania that had access to internet at home reached 88.6% of the total in 2024, up 2.9 percentage points compared to 2023, in line with data released by the country's statistics board on Monday (Dec. 9). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]