Bucharest Stock Exchange launches revised corporate governance code for Romanian market, with EBRD support

Bucharest Stock Exchange launches revised corporate governance code for Romanian market, with EBRD support. Launch of revised code, which sets a new standard for business excellence EBRD partnered with Bucharest Stock Exchange to develop the new code Training for listed companies and other stakeholders to be rolled out in 2025-26 The revised corporate governance code for the Romanian market is (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]