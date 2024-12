Bucharest Stock Exchange Launches Revised Corporate Governance Code For Romanian Market With EBRD Support

Bucharest Stock Exchange Launches Revised Corporate Governance Code For Romanian Market With EBRD Support. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has published on Monday (Dec. 9) the revised corporate governance code for the Romanian market, which was achieved in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]