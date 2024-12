OLX Expands Office Space Leased In Bucharest's America House By 43% To 1,663 Sqm

OLX Expands Office Space Leased In Bucharest's America House By 43% To 1,663 Sqm. OLX, the online classifieds platform in Romania, is expanding its offices leased in the America House building in central Bucharest by 43% up to a total of 1,663 square meters after its team has increased to 200 employees over the last seven years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]