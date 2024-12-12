 
December 12, 2024

International Junior Science Olympiad 2024: Romanian students claim 12 medals, including two gold
Dec 12, 2024

International Junior Science Olympiad 2024: Romanian students claim 12 medals, including two gold.

Romanian students ended this year's International Junior Science Olympiad with a total of 12 medals, including two gold, the Education Ministry announced. The 2024 edition of the competition was hosted by Romania and brought together students from over 50 countries. Alexandru Ioan Jicu from the (…)

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Provides Guarantee On EUR40M Loan To Omnia Romania Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: BT) is lending EUR40 million to Omnia Europe SA (Omnia Romania), a leading corn starch producer and owner of the largest starch factory in Romania and southeastern Europe.

MedLife CEO Sells 1 Million Company Shares For RON5.8M Private healthcare company MedLife (stock symbol: M) has announced in a stock market report on Dec. 13 that Mihai Marcu, the company's CEO and the largest individual shareholder, sold 1 million M shares, at the price of RON5.82 per share.

Statistics Board: Romania's Industrial Production Up 6.2% In October 2024 vs September 2024 Romania's industrial production increased by 6.2% in October 2024, in unadjusted data, compared to September 2024, and by 0.4% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec. 13).

Belgium to increase troops in NATO Battle Group in Romania in 2025 Defense officials confirmed that Belgium will increase the number of troops in NATO’s Battle Group in Romania in 2025, while also expanding major multinational training events. Officials from the Romanian Army and the Minister of Defense from the Kingdom of Belgium, Ludivine Dedonder, visited (…)

Romania receives three more F-16 fighter jets purchased from Norway Romania received three additional F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets on Friday, December 13, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance national and NATO air defense capabilities. The aircraft, purchased from Norway, landed at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Câmpia Turzii, joining (…)

Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts known as BG Elves has revealed that the Russian Federation has spent EUR 69 million to fund a large-scale propaganda and interference campaign targeting Bulgaria and Romania. The campaign aimed to promote far-right narratives within the two countries. (…)

Romanian prosecutors investigate Diana ?o?oac?'s candidacy in European elections Romanian prosecutors are investigating far-right politician Diana ?o?oac?’s candidacy in this year’s European Parliament elections and have requested documents regarding the matter from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). "We mention that on Friday, December 13, 2024, a request was (…)

 


