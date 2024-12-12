GapMinder leads EUR 1.2 mln round for Romanian AI-driven medical documentation startup Parol

GapMinder leads EUR 1.2 mln round for Romanian AI-driven medical documentation startup Parol. Parol, a Romanian startup specializing in AI-powered medical documentation, attracted a total investment of EUR 1.2 million. The biggest part of the sum, namely EUR 1 million, came from GapMinder Fund II. Parol is a startup founded in 2022 by journalists Claudiu Pândaru (CEO) and Alex Livadaru (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]