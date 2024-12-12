Southern Romania: Catinvest inaugurates Aparthotel Craiova after EUR 12 mln investment

Southern Romania: Catinvest inaugurates Aparthotel Craiova after EUR 12 mln investment. French real estate group Catinvest said on December 12 that it inaugurated the newest hotel in Oltenia, Aparthotel Craiova, with an investment of EUR 12 million. The project, bearing the mark of renowned designer Pascal Delmotte, seeks to redefine the standards of premium accommodation, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]