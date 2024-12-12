Retele Electrice Romania, Part Of PPC Group, Launches RON23M Tender For Modernization Of Remote Control Systems

Retele Electrice Romania, Part Of PPC Group, Launches RON23M Tender For Modernization Of Remote Control Systems. The company Retele Electrice Romania, part Of PPC Group in Romania, has launched a RON23 million public tender, through the SEAP platform, aiming to acquire remote control peripheral units for medium and low voltage networks, in order to maintain the energy infrastructure at modern standards. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]