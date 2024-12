MedLife Inaugurates Medici’s Hospital In Timisoara In Wake Of Over EUR25M Investment

Private healthcare network MedLife has announced in a press statement on Dec. 12 the official opening of MedLife Medici's Hospital, a multidisciplinary unit that brings private medicine to a new level of performance.